Man dies while recovering car from retention pond on northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS– A man died early Sunday morning after trying to help a tow truck driver retrieve his car from a retention pond on the city’s northeast side.

The Indianapolis Fire Department (IFD) was called out to the 4000 block of Pendleton Way at 4:42 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told IFD a man called a tow truck to a retention pond to retrieve his Chevrolet Camaro. When the tow truck driver arrived, he and the man entered the pond together to hook the car up to be towed.

According to the tow truck driver, the man became distressed while in the water, began to struggle and almost pulled the tow truck driver under the water.

The tow truck driver was able to escape the water and called 911. The owner of the Camaro didn’t resurface. Divers were able to locate the 34-year-old man, who was later pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

An IMPD investigation into the incident is ongoing.