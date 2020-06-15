Man enters Bartholomew County Jail, ‘physically confronts’ sheriff

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — Officials said a man is behind bars Monday after after a “physical confrontation” with the sheriff at the Bartholomew County Jail.

According to police, around 10:00 a.m. on June 15, a man entered the lobby of the Bartholomew County Jail and told staff at the front desk that he was going to commit serious bodily harm to Sheriff Matthew A. Myers.

The man was identified as Justin C. Eddelman, 32, Columbus.

Officials said Eddelman left the front lobby and went upstairs to the administrative area and “engaged in a physical confrontation” with Sheriff Myers.

Sheriff Myers was able to subdue the man and placed him in handcuffs. Police said Myers injured his knee during the altercation.

Police said Eddelman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital for evaluation.

He was transported to the Bartholomew County Jail and faces preliminary charges of intimidation on a police officer, resisting arrest, battery on a police officer and disorderly conduct.