INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle while crossing Shelby Street on Indy’s south side.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers were dispatched to Shelby Street shortly after 8 p.m. on reports of a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from injuries that were consistent with being struck by a vehicle.

The male died shortly after being transported to an area hospital.

IMPD said the preliminary information suggests that the male was crossing Shelby Street when a vehicle traveling northbound struck him. The driver remained on the scene and has been cooperating with authorities.

Shelby Street will remain closed at the Madison/Shelby split as detectives continue their investigations.