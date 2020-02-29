Breaking News
Man found dead at northwest side apartment complex
Watch Live
FOX59 Morning News

Man found dead at northwest side apartment complex

News
Posted: / Updated:

A man was found dead at an apartment complex on the northwest side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is conducting a death investigation after finding the man dead at the Covered Bridge Apartments.

911 operators received a call in reference to the incident shortly after 5:30 a.m. Saturday.

The Covered Bridge Apartments are on the 6700 block of Barnwood Trace, which is off of Georgetown Road on the city’s northwest side.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Share this story

Latest News

More News