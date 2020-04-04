Man found dead in the middle of street on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was found dead lying in the street on the east side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

911 operators received a call from someone who said they heard at least four gun shots near the 3000 block of Priscilla Avenue shortly before 2:00 a.m.

When officers arrived they located a man lying in the street that was not conscious.

IEMS responded and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

Investigators say while it’s unclear how the man died, he was suffering from some type of trauma to his body and are treating his death as a homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana anonymously at 317-262-TIPS 8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.