DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind. — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly shooting that left a man dead outside of a home.

Just before noon Tuesday, deputies were called out to a possible shooting at a home in the 12000 block of East CR 500 North.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies arrived to find a man laying outside the home and was dead from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim has been identified as 59-year-old Gerald Lee Copley.

Investigators were told by a witness that a person of interest lived near the victim. That person was found at a residence about two miles away from the victim’s residence.

The Delaware County Sheriff Emergency Response Team located that person of interest and took them in for questioning by investigators.

This is an ongoing investigation, however, the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said there is no longer a threat to the community.