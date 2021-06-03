Man found shot in parking lot at east side Indianapolis apartment complex

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan police say a man was shot in an east side parking lot Thursday morning.

Officers were dispatched around 11 a.m. to the 1700 block of Coachtown Square, where they found a man had been shot in a parking lot between two buildings at an apartment complex.

This is in the area of 21st and Franklin near Wellington Village Apartments.

Police weren’t sure what caused the disturbance. However, they did say the man didn’t live in one of the apartments. He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in serious condition and went into surgery upon arrival.

Police didn’t have any additional information about a suspect or what led up to the shooting. The man was cooperating with the investigation, IMPD said.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477).