Man found shot & killed inside Speedway apartment

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A man was found shot and killed late Saturday night in a Speedway apartment complex.

911 operators received a call for shots fired at approximately 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Responding officers ending up finding an adult male who had been shot at The Legend at Speedway apartments on the 2200 block Sumter Street.

Medics pronounced the adult male victim deceased a short time later.

Investigators are working on two crime scenes. They tell us they believe the shooting happened down the street on White Oaks Drive and the man then drove to his apartment on Sumter Street.

Currently no arrests have been and Homicide Detectives say they have very few leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Speedway Police Department or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.