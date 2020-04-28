Man found shot to death in vehicle on city’s near northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a shooting death on the city’s near northwest side late Monday.

Shortly after 11 p.m., police responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle in an alley in the 1500 block of Herschell Ave. They discovered an adult male with at least one gunshot wound in the driver’s seat of the car. The victim–believed to be in his late 20’s or early 30’s–was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators say there was a report of gunfire earlier in the evening in the general vicinity, and they believe it may have been related to this homicide. Police say they believe the victim was targeted by his killer. Authorities are searching for a suspect.