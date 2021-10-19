Man hospitalized after being shot in Richmond

INDIANAPOLIS — Richmond police are asking anyone with information to come forward after a man was found shot Tuesday morning.

At about 8:30 a.m., police responded to the 600 block of South 5th Street after someone called to report a man down.

Officers arrived to find a 43-year-old man in the grass between the street and sidewalk. The Richmond Police Department said he had blood on his face and right shoulder area, and officers discovered a bullet wound to his right shoulder.

He was taken to Reid Health before being transferred to Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis and is in stable condition, according to RPD.

Police added that the man “had an altered level of consciousness” and was unable to provide any information.

RPD said he was seen in the 1000 block of South 5th Street before being located in the 600 block, which indicates he had been traveling north.

No disturbance calls or shots fired calls were reported prior to this incident.

Anyone with information should call RPD at 765-983-7247.