INDIANAPOLIS – The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man late Monday night.

According to IMPD, officers received a call around 11:08 p.m. to the 2200 block of Ransdell St. of a report of a person shot. While officers were en route, IMPD received another call that stated they could hear somebody screaming that they had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot, and the victim was taken to Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

Police did confirm that they have a person of interest in custody and are speaking to witnesses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact IMPD at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.