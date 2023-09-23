PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Officers made their first ever arrest for Dealing in a Controlled Substance Resulting in Death in Putnam County, according to a Facebook post from the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.
Jacob Skinner was arrested for the following charges:
- Dealing in a controlled substance causing death, a Level 1 Felony
- Possession of Methamphetamine, a Level 3 Felony
- Possession of firearm by a serious violent felon, a Level 4 Felony
- Possession of Paraphernelia and marijuana, a Misdemeanor
