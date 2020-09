INDIANAPOLIS — A man is in “serious condition” after being shot multiple times on the northwest side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday, police were called to the 5700 block of Renn Lane.

They arrived to find a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to Eskenazi Hospital for treatment.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.