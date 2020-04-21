Man injured in officer-involved shooting near downtown Lafayette

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Lafayette police say one of their officers shot a man in the parking lot of the Tippecanoe County Coroner and Emergency Management Agency Offices. That’s near downtown Lafayette.

Police received a call about an “unwanted guest” just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Police are releasing few details right now, so it’s unclear what happened next. But at some point, an officer shot the man.

He was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown right now. No officers were injured.

Police recovered a handgun at the scene.

Right now, investigators do not believe there is any connection between the location of the shooting and these agencies.