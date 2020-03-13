INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An Indianapolis family is dealing with a double tragedy.

A man was shot to death Thursday night inside a home in the 1700 block of north Exeter Avenue on the city’s near northwest side.

Five months ago a little girl lost her life outside the same home.

The victim of Thursday’s shooting was 52-year-old Juan Labra Porcayo, who died after being shot multiple times.

Police have not explained what led up to the killing, but the death is a sad case of déjà vu for neighbors.

Last October, police were called to the same address after a toddler was killed in a hit-and-run crash while playing the family’s driveway.

“I think if you have children and you have a heart, you feel it. It’s emotional,” said neighbor Jean Bland.

The little girl, Giselle Quiroz, died just shy of her second birthday, but no one was ever arrested.

Although they lived in the same home, it’s not clear how the 1-year-old girl is related to the city’s latest homicide victim.

“The senseless violence that has plagued this city for years is still going on and we cannot forget that,” said the Rev. Charles Harrison with the Ten Point Coalition.

The deadly shooting inside the home marked the 42nd homicide of the year. Harrison says even though coronavirus remains a top concern, no one should ignore the epidemic of violence that continues to impact the city.

“Regardless of the coronavirus that is plaguing this city and other cities, so is the violence. It’s not going to stop. It doesn’t take a vacation and we still have to be vigilant on that issue,” said Harrison.

Although police and detectives returned to the home on Friday, investigators have not released any suspect information on the deadly shooting and no arrests have been made.

As always anyone with information on the homicide in asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.