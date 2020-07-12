Man killed after trying to break into east side home

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed on the east side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call in reference to a person shot just after 11:40 p.m. on the 3600 block of Linwood Avenue.

Investigators say a man was attempting to break into a residence before being shot and killed by a woman who lived inside.

Police were also called to the same home earlier in the day where a woman was stabbed and taken to the hospital.

The woman who shot the man stayed at the scene and is fully cooperating with police.

Investigators are calling this an isolated incident and say the man who was shot and killed knew both woman.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.