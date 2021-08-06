Man killed, deputy hurt after shootout during domestic disturbance call in Parke County

PARKE CO, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV)— One officer is hurt and a suspect is dead after a Thursday night shooting in Parke County.

According to Sergeant Matt Ames, Public Information Officer with the Indiana State Police, the Parke County Sheriff’s Department was responding to a domestic call involving a father and a son just after 11 p.m. on East South Street in Rockville.

Immediately after arriving to the scene, officials say a suspect with a rifle began firing at deputies.

“The officers took cover. When one of the officers was taking cover he received some superficial wounds. The officer has been moved to a local hospital,” Ames said. “Once upon arriving, within a minute officers relayed on the radio that officers were being shot at.”

The deputy’s injuries are being described as non-life threatening. That officer was treated and released from the hospital.

As officers returned fire, they struck the suspect.

“Once struck, medical attention was immediately offered. The suspect was moved to a local hospital,” Ames said.

Police say the suspect, identified as Chad Fiscus, 35, of Rockville, died at the hospital.

Indiana State Police will be investigating the incident at the request of the Parke County Sheriff.

All Parke County deputies involved in this incident have been placed on administrative leave, which is customary in officer involved shootings.