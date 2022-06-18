INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after a shooting left one man dead on Indy’s near north east side early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the AYR Apartments on North Rural Street, just before 1:00 a.m. on report of a person shot.

Officers on scene reported finding the man near the pool area in between two apartment buildings suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and later was pronounced dead.

Police said witnesses heard gunshots near the pool area, but are not sure if the shooting took place near or in the pool area.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

If you have any information, you are asked to call IMPD or Crime Stoppers 317-262-TIPS.

This story will be updated once more information has been gathered.