INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD crash investigators say a medical event may have led to a deadly crash where a driver struck several vehicles on the northwest side.

IMPD Northwest District officers responded to a crash at W. 62nd Street and Georgetown Road a little bit after 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Police learned an adult male driver was northbound on Georgetown when he hit several vehicles at the W. 56th Street intersection and kept going. The driver then hit three more vehicles at the W. 62nd intersection and came to a stop.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Police say it’s possible the man suffered a medical event. It’s unknown if he died from the crash or the medical event.

A passenger in the man’s car was injured. No one else was hurt.