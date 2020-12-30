Man killed in grain silo collapse in Morgan County

MORGAN COUNTY, Ind. — A 27-year-old man was killed in a grain silo collapse in rural Morgan County Wednesday morning.

Around 8 a.m., investigators said a man was on-loading corn from a grain silo onto a semi truck at a property in the 9800 block of Mann Road.

Officials said the bottom of the bin collapsed, pinning the man between the truck and silo and killing him.

It is unclear how long he was trapped before first responders arrived.

Crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department, Bargersville Fire Grain Rescue Team, Madison Twp., Mooresville, Brown Twp. and White River Twp. all responded.























Photos provided by Indianapolis Fire Department