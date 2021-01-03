Man killed in near north side shooting

INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis police are investigating the shooting death of a man on the city’s near north side Saturday night. Police were called to the 2000 block of North Alabama Street shortly after 7 p.m. Upon arrival officers found a 72 year old man suffering from a gunshot wound. IEMS personnel pronounced the man deceased at the scene.

Homicide detectives and Forensic personnel began their investigation and collected evidence at the scene. The coroner’s office will determine the exact cause and manner of death. The name of the decedent will be released once next-of-kin have been notified.