LAWRENCE, Ind. – Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed Saturday night at an Lawrence apartment complex.

According to the Lawrence Police Department, officers were called to the 7100 block of McIntosh Lane on reports of shots fired just before 9 p.m.

When officers arrived, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. That man was pronounced deceased on scene by the Lawrence Fire Department.

Police say they have a person of interest in custody.

According to investigators, this was an isolated, contained incident, involving individuals who knew each other. Everyone involved remained at the scene and are being interviewed by police

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information is made available.