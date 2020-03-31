Man lied about coronavirus symptoms so he could join wife in maternity ward

ROCHESTER, NY — A hospital in New York said a man with a coronavirus symptoms lied about his health so he could join his expectant wife in the maternity center, the Democrat & Chronicle reports.

UR Medicine told the public about the incident on Monday when they announced they would begin taking the temperatures of all visitors allowed into Strong, Highland and three other affiliated hospitals with maternity services.

The Democrat & Chronicle reports the man knew he had been exposed to the coronavirus, and he was experiencing symptoms of the virus. But he avowed he was healthy when he arrived at the hospital so he could be with his wife who was in labor.

Shortly after his wife gave birth, she began to experience COVID-19 symptoms. That’s when he finally admitted to hospital staff he was ill and had been exposed to the virus.

It’s unclear whether the man, his wife, and their newborn baby tested positive for COVID-19 because privacy laws do not allow for that information to be released.