INDIANAPOLIS – A man plead guilty Tuesday to two counts after being arrested for Transportation of a Minor with Intent to Engage in Criminal Sexual Activity as well as Coercion and Enticement of a Minor and Attempt, according to the United States Attorney’s Office.

Beginning in February 2022, Arnold Castillo of Patterson, New Jersey, used social media to communicate with a minor from central Indiana with the goal of luring her to New Jersey for illicit sexual purposes. The 22-year-old paid and arranged for an Uber driver to pick up the girl and transport her across state lines to him.

Using data from social media applications, investigators were able to locate the house that she was staying at and reunite her with her mother.

Castillo, will spend a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison. Both counts are also punishable by a maximum sentence of Life imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and a Lifetime of supervised release following any term of imprisonment.

The minor, at the time of the offense, was 15 years old.