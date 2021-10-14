Man murdered outside his Mars Hill home marks the 8th homicide in 3 days in Indy

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was gunned down outside his own home on Indy’s west side.

The overnight killing continues what has been a remarkably violent week in the Circle City.

The deadly shooting in the 2800 block of Foltz Street marked the 8th homicide in the last two days and the 20th killing in 14 days this month.

That also reflects a violent trend the city saw at the same time last year.

Witnesses in Mars Hill said they heard an argument followed by a single gunshot overnight.

Those neighbors reported seeing several people run away from the scene while the victim died in the front yard.

“It’s just terrible for all us mothers who are losing our children to this gun violence,” said Eliane Reveria.

Elaine doesn’t know the man killed on Foltz street and police haven’t released a motive for that murder, but Elaine does know the pain his family is feeling.

Her son, 32-year-old Juan Reveria, was murdered just over one year ago on Oct. 4, 2020.

“I will never be the same because Juan was my everything. He was my everything,” said Reveria.

Juan and two others — James Upshaw and Sha’nya Jones — were shot and killed last October while standing in line outside the front door of a nightclub in the 5400 block of Massachusetts Avenue.

That triple homicide remains unsolved to this day, leading to a lot of sleepless nights.

“I can’t sleep because it hurts me so bad for my son to be murdered,” said Reveria.

With 31 total homicides reported, last October was the deadliest month of 2020.

A year later, this October is on pace to claim even more lives.

“It’s a horrible feeling for a mother to lose her children,” said Reveria. “Put the guns down. Stop all the killing. Please, I beg you all.”

The 31 homicides last October is the second deadliest month in recent history, surpassed only by the 33 homicides from July of this year.

Anyone with information about the Foltz incident should contact Sergeant Michael Duke at the IMPD Homicide Office at (317) 327-3475 or e-mail him at Michael.Duke@indy.gov

Anyone with information on the triple shooting on Oct. 4, 2020, can contact IMPD’s homicide office or Crime Stoppers at (317) 262-TIPS.