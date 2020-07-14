Man randomly shot in neck while driving on I-465, victim’s girlfriend says

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana State Police is investigating a shooting that happened Sunday at 2:45 p.m. on I-465 on the east side near the I-70 Shadeland exit.

Police say the initial report was for a driver who had been hit by debris that came through the windshield, but when they got there, they found out the debris was actually a bullet. The driver, Jason Beck, was struck in the neck.

Detectives believe more than one shot was fired at the car, which was also occupied by Tiffany Wallace and her 3-year-old daughter.

Wallace says they were traveling to pick up some tools for a home repair project when she heard a boom, and Jason reacted.

“Jason was driving the truck and lets go of the wheel,” Wallace said. “So I go to grab the steering wheel to get control of the truck because we are going towards the traffic.”

With her 3-year-old in the backseat, Wallace grabbed the steering wheel, got her foot on the brake and pulled the car safely to the shoulder. She then saw Jason was injured, struggling to breathe.

“I didn’t even know what it was,” Wallace said of the injury. “All I know is when I lifted his neck to look to see what happened, he was bleeding so bad and there was so much glass.”

Still not knowing what happened, she pulled Jason out and started CPR. Once police arrived, they realized Jason had actually been shot in the neck. Wallace says the shooting appeared random.

“I could not tell you why this happened, I have no clue,” Wallace said when asked about the events that led up to the shooting. “I wish I could give you an answer, but I could not.”

The bullet came through the back driver’s side window. Jason’s friend says he is putting out a $10,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.

“Jason is the kind of person who gives you the shirt off his back, you know. You need a place? He’s there for ya. You need something to eat? He’s got your back,” said longtime friend Justin Carroll. “I don’t know why someone would want to do something like this to such a great guy.”

No arrests have been made. Police do not know what could have led up to the shooting, but they are currently investigating.

Wallace says Jason is still in the hospital on a ventilator. She hopes her partner of 17 years pulls through and the person responsible is put behind bars.

“If somebody saw something or knows something… come forward,” Wallace said. “They just injured an innocent man who’s leaving five kids out here.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.