BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – A man was sentenced to 24 years in the Indiana Department of Correction for hiring a hitman to murder the father of a girl that he stabbed in Bloomington.

Dongwook Ko, 21, was found guilty of Conspiracy to Commit Murder, a Level 2 Felony on Nov. 23.

In July 2019, Ko stabbed a 13-year-old girl with a knife in Bloomington at an Indiana University music camp, after he lured her from the classroom. Ko was sentenced to eight years on house arrest.

After being arrested for the Bloomington attack, Ko tried to hire his cellmate to commit murders for his own interests. Ko instructed the would-be hitman on what type of violent retaliation should be inflicted. Ko reportedly wanted the hitman to also murder at least a dozen other victims. The victims would have, at least, included the victim’s parents, witnesses, and two prosecutors.

