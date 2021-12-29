Man sentenced for Lafayette courthouse blast that scattered protesters

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 18 months in prison for throwing a lit explosive device last year outside a northwest Indiana courthouse, causing a blast that scattered a group of people protesting George Floyd’s death in police custody.

A judge sentenced 35-year-old Robert Lee Perkins to a four-year sentence on Tuesday, with 18 months in prison followed by 30 months on probation.

The Journal & Courier reports that Perkins had pleaded guilty in October to rioting and intimidation.

Prosecutors say Perkins was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution for the May 31, 2020, blast damage to the Tippecanoe County Courthouse in Lafayette, and other expenses.

