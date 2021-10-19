Man sentenced to 30 years for role in deadly 2014 robbery at Jennings County gun shop

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (AP) — A third man has been sentenced to prison for the robbery and fatal shooting of a southern Indiana gun shop owner slain more than seven years ago.

A federal judge ordered a 30-year prison sentence last week for DeJuan Andre Worthen, who had pleaded guilty to charges of using a gun during a robbery resulting in death.

Prosecutors said the Indianapolis man was among three men who took part in the September 2014 robbery of the Muscatatuck Outdoors Gun Shop near North Vernon during which 61-year-old Scott Maxie was killed.

Acting U.S. Attorney John Childress called the attack “senseless violence” that no family should have to face.

(from left to right) Darryl Worthen, Dejaun Worthen, and Darion Harris

Police arrested Worthen, his brother Darryl Worthen and their cousin Darion Harris the day after the shooting at the store about 50 miles south of Indianapolis.

Authorities said Darryl Worthen was a FedEx driver who had made deliveries to Maxie’s store and returned with the other two for the robbery. Darryl Worthen charged with shooting Maxie, after which the men stole about 45 guns from the store and then sold several of the weapons in Indianapolis.

Darryl Worthen was sentenced in 2015 to 60 years in prison, while Harris was given a 30-year sentence in 2019.