Man seriously injured after being struck by car in Greenfield

GREENFIELD, Ind. – A 38-year-old man suffered serious injuries after a car hit him early Wednesday morning in Greenfield.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, the incident happened at 3:13 a.m. on New Road just west of Franklin Street on the north side of Greenfield.

Police said a car was heading eastbound on New Road and struck the man, who was walking westbound on the eastbound side.

The driver immediately stopped and called 911. He was cooperating fully with the investigation, police said, and was not impaired. The driver will not face criminal charges.

The injured man, whose identity has not yet been released. suffered multiple non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment.