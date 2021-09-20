Man seriously injured in Columbus stabbing

INDIANAPOLIS– The Columbus Police Department is investigating after a man suffered serious injuries in a stabbing Sunday night.

Officers were called to the 600 block of Parkway Drive on a report of a disturbance. A man with multiple stab wounds was found down in the grass in the 700 block of McClure Road.

The man was flown via Lifeline to an Indianapolis for treatment.

Police ask anyone with information about the stabbing to call the department’s Investigation Division at 812-376-2600. Tips can be submitted anonymously.

