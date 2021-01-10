Man shoots mother, then himself, in Brownsburg

The scene at the Brownsburg Pointe Apartments where the shooting occurred.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — A double shooting is under investigation in Brownsburg after police say a man shot his mother before turning the gun on himself.

According to Brownsburg police, the shooting occurred around 8 p.m. on Saturday night in the Brownsburg Pointe Apartments in the 1000 block of Columbia Circle.

At this time, the Hendricks County Coroner has not officially declared the condition of the mother, but police were not optimistic about her condition.

Police said the suspect was transported from the scene of the shooting — his condition also unknown — but police added they were unsure he would survive his injuries.

Investigators continue to speak with neighbors who told officers the mother and son were originally from Ohio before moving to the Brownsburg apartments. The sons is said to be in his 20s.

Brownsburg police said they would release further information in the coming days as the investigation continues. Identities have been withheld until family can be notified.