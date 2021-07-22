Man shot and killed in Muncie

MUNCIE, Ind. — A man was shot and killed Thursday at an apartment complex in Muncie, according to the Muncie Police Department.

Police were called to the 5200 block of Canterbury Drive — where the Canterbury Townhomes are located — at about 2:20 p.m.

Officers arrived to find a man shot. The man — later identified as 23-year-old James Braydon King III — was pronounced dead at the scene.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call the Muncie Police Department Criminal Investigations Unit at 765-474-4867 or Muncie Police Dispatch at 765-747-4838.