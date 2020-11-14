Man shot by IMPD officer on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot by police on the west side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police, the officer-involved shooting happened while two officers were responding to a disturbance call shortly after 2:00 a.m. on the 6300 block of West 34th Street.

It’s unclear what led to the shooting but police say the two officers believed they were encountering an armed individual.

Investigators did add they recovered a firearm from the crime scene that they believe was in the suspect’s possession.

The man was transported by ambualnce to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital in stable condition.

IMPD’s Critical Incident Response Team and Internal Affairs has launched an investigation into the shooting – which is standard procedure anytime an officer is involved. IMPD says the two officers involved are cooperating with investigators.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.