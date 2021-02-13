Man shot by Speedway police following foot pursuit, expected to survive

The scene near 5900 block of Crawfordsville Road in Speedway where a man was shot by police after a pursuit.

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — A man has been shot by police after a foot pursuit in Speedway ended with the suspect displaying a weapon and an officer opening fire.

According to the Speedway Police Department, the incident occurred around 11:30 p.m. on Friday when officers were conducting an investigation in the 5900 block of W. 25th Street that led to a suspect fleeing on foot.

Police say during the foot chase, the suspect produced a weapon which led to an officer shooting the man.

The shooting was said to have occurred near the 5900 block of Crawfordsville Road, in the area of the shopping mall.

Police say only one of the three pursuing officers discharged their weapon.

At this time, police are unsure how many total shots were fired. They also said it is unclear if the suspect fired any shots at the officers.

The suspect was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where his injuries are believed to be non-life threatening. No officers were injured in the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.