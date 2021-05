The scene of a shooting on Paris Avenue on Sunday.

INDIANAPOLIS — A 61-year-old man shot in the abdomen is expected to survive his injury, according to police.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a person shot report at around 5:50 p.m. in the 2500 block of Paris Avenue on Sunday and discovered the man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Police say the shooter is known to authorities, but at this time is not under arrest.

The 61-year-old victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was listed in stable condition.