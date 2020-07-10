Man shot in downtown Indianapolis parking lot

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Indianapolis.

The call for the shooting at South Meridian Street and West South Street came in around 3:30 a.m.

An Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer tells FOX59 businesses in the area had just closed, and large groups were making their way to the parking lot.

Officers were patrolling the area and saw people getting to their cars when shots were fired.

A man was hit, and while officers were helping the man, they heard more shots.

The officers aren’t sure if they were shot at, but they were not hurt.

The man who was shot suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there was a lot of activity going on at one time, but there are no suspects.

It is unclear whether one person was firing the shots or whether multiple people were firing shots.