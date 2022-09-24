INDIANAPOLIS – A man is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side early Saturday morning.

Officers were called to the 2700 block of North Onley Street just before 1 a.m. for a report of a person shot.

When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Police believe a verbal argument between two people took place inside a residence, then led to shots being fired.

Officers say they have identified the people involved in the incident and there is no threat to the public.

No further information has been released as the investigation continues.