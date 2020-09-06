Man shot & killed inside home on near northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the near northeast side of Indianapolis.
According to the Indianapolis Metro Police, 911 operators received a call at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday in referenced to shots fired near the 3100 block of Brouse Avenue.
Responding officers located an adult male victim who had been shot inside a home.
Medics arrived and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).
