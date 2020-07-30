Man shot, killed while sitting in wheelchair on city’s northeast side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s northeast side.

It happened shortly before 10:30 p.m. in the 10000 of John Marshall Dr. North, where officers were called on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found an adult male sitting in a wheelchair in a parking lot at the Amber Woods Apartments. He had been shot once while in the wheelchair, according to police.

The victim was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he later died.

No information about a suspect or suspects has been provided.