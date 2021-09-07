Man shot multiple times in Bloomington after shooter approached him in drive-thru

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A 21-year-old man was shot multiple times in Bloomington Tuesday after the shooter approached him in a drive-thru, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

At about 5:30 p.m., police were called to the 3400 block of West 3rd Street in response to a 911 call of a person shot.

According to BPD, two men — including the 21-year-old — were sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers. A suspect approached the vehicle on foot, and the two men exited the vehicle through the front passenger door and tried to run southbound in the parking lot.

Police say the suspect followed and began shooting at the 21-year-old as he ran, hitting him multiple times. At some point during the altercation, the suspect reportedly dropped the handgun, and the other man that had been inside the vehicle with the 21-year-old picked it up, according to BPD. That man then reportedly fired the handgun at the suspect as the suspect ran, but the suspect was not hit.

The man then loaded the 21-year-old into the car and drove away from the scene with the 21-year-old while calling 911. He took the 21-year-old to a residence on South Curry Pike, and an ambulance took him to IU Health Bloomington Hospital, where he was taken into emergency surgery. His condition is unknown.

Police found the suspect inside a dumpster behind a strip mall in the 3400 block of West 3rd Street and took him into custody without further incident.