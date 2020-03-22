Man shot to death, found lying next to car near I-65 ramp on northwest side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting that occurred on the city's northwest side on Sunday.

IMPD says officers were dispatched shortly before 7 p.m. to the I-65 on-ramp near Lafayette Road where a vehicle was found along with a deceased man lying in the grass.

Police believe the victim had been a passenger in the vehicle.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene and canvassed the area for witnesses while the Indianapolis-Marion County Forensic Services Agency responded to assist in identifying and collecting potential forensic evidence.

Police say they do not believe the shooting was random.

The Marion County Coroner’s Office will release the name of the deceased once proper next-of-kin notification has been made.

Police ask anyone with information about this incident to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).