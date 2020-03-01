Man shot to death inside home on northeast side

The crime scene outside a home on Leone Place after a deadly shooting.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on the northeast side of Indianapolis late Saturday night.

911 operators received a call in reference to the shooting shortly before 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

Officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to the home on the 5200 block of Leone Place.

A male victim in his thirties was located suffering from at least one gun-shot wound.

He was transported by ambulance to the IU Health Methodist Hospital in critical condition but doctors pronounced the victim deceased a short time later.

Detectives with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department quickly began interviewing witness inside the home and gathering any potential evidence from the crime scene.

Police say all persons involved are cooperating with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or contact CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.