Man shot while answering door on Indy’s west side

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a man was shot while answering his door early Friday morning on the west side of Indianapolis.

The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. at Carmel Creek Apartments along North Mission Drive.

Police say he heard someone knock at his door, and when he went to answer it, someone fired multiple rounds through the door.

The man was hit by one of the bullets. Medics transported him to the hospital in serious condition.

Police say they do not have any suspects or witnesses, but they’ll check cameras of nearby businesses.