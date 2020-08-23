Person shows up at IFD Station after being critically shot

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a critical shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

According to police, a man suffering from at least one gun shot wound showed up at IFD Fire Station #2 at approximately 4:00 a.m.

That’s located on the 4100 block of North Mitthoefer Road near the city’s northeast side.

The male victim was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Very few details were immediately released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.