Man struck, killed on city’s far east side

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal traffic accident that claimed one life late Thursday on the city’s far east side.

Shortly before 10 p.m., officers were called to E. 38th St. and N. Mitthoefer Rd., where they found a body lying in the roadway. An adult male pedestrian was apparently struck in a lane of Mitthoefer Rd., just south of 38th St. Police say the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim remained on-scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Police say there were no initial signs of driver impairment.