Man wanted for burglary of Greenwood church

Photo provided by Crime Stoppers

GREENWOOD, Ind.– Police in Greenwood are looking for a man wanted in connection with a church burglary.

On Aug. 13, police say the man was captured on camera pulling on doors at Emmanuel Church, located at 1640 West Stones Crossing Road. At around 6 p.m., he was able to get inside through one of the doors.

He was seen on camera walking through the church, and police say he stayed inside until 6 a.m. the next morning.

A Nintendo Switch was missing from one of the rooms.

Police say he was wearing a grey T-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477). Tips to Crime Stoppers are considered anonymous and could lead to a cash reward.

