Man wanted for fondling 5 women in exercise room at Bloomington apartment complex

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A man is wanted in Monroe County for fondling five women in an apartment complex located next to Indiana University Memorial Stadium.

According to a public safety advisory issued by Indianapolis University, the assault was reported on Oct. 21 to the Bloomington Police Department. Police said Timothy Brewster is accused of having fondled five women in the Evolve Apartment Complex exercise room between the dates of Oct. 19 and Oct. 20.

It was reported to police that Brewster would approach women while they were exercising, or in the exercise room, and briefly fondle them before leaving the area.

Police said Brewster is wanted on charges of battery and public indecency.

If Brewster is seen or his whereabouts are known, contact Bloomington police at (812) 339-4477 or IUPD Bloomington police at (812) 855-4111 or dial 911.