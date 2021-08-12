Man wanted for questioning in connection with homicide on near north side

INDIANAPOLIS– The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) and Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana are seeking help in identifying a person wanted for questioning in connection with a homicide on the city’s near north side.

The incident happened on July 30 in the 3000 block of N. Capitol Ave., near W. 30th Street.

The man wanted for questioning was reportedly seen driving the 4-door sedan seen in the photo in the 600 block of N. Capitol Avenue.

Photos courtesy of Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information to report can call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS (8477) to submit an anonymous report. Tips to Crime Stoppers could lead to a cash reward.