BEAUFORT, NC. — An Indiana man wanted for fraud and theft has been arrested in North Carolina today.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said 45-year-old John Bragg was arrested in Beaufort, North Carolina Saturday morning.

Major Damian Katt said the JCSO had been in contact with the Beaufort Police Department when Bragg was arrested Saturday morning. Bragg was wanted in Johnson County on fraud and theft charges.

There were also arrest warrants for Bragg in Florida and West Virginia, according to Katt.

Bragg is currently awaiting extradition to Johnson County.

Bragg’s arrest this morning brings to an end a long search for a man accused of taking thousands of dollars from customers and not doing any of the promised work on their vehicles.

Criminal theft and fraud charges were filed by the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office against Bragg in October 2022 for allegedly scamming customers.

Bragg ran a car restoration shop called JB Bugs Trick Truck N Rod of Indy.